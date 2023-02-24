DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a 17-year-old was killed in a District Heights shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) were called to the 6700 block of Alpine Street around 6:55 p.m. for a shooting. They found the victim, 17-year-old Lorenzo Marquette Freeman of Suitland, inside an apartment building.

Police said Lorenzo had been shot. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 301-516-2512. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.