This was the second such arrest at a Prince George's County high school this week.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a student brought a loaded gun to an Upper Marlboro high school on Friday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was notified around 9:30 a.m. that a security officer had taken a gun from a student at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

Police said that the student, a 17-year-old boy, will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and other charges.

This was the second time in as many days that a Prince George’s County student brought a loaded gun to a high school — on Thursday, police arrested an 18-year-old student at Charles Herbert Flowers High School for having a weapon.