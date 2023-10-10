OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) identified a person whom someone shot and killed in Oxon Hill on Friday.

PGPD said he was 18-year-old Kenyon Valentine, from Alexandria. Police said in a news release Tuesday that they were looking for a suspect in the murder.

On Friday, Oct. 6, officers responded to the 6800 block of Haven Ave. around 5:45 p.m. They found Valentine, who had been shot, inside of a car. He died there.

Anyone with any information should call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They can also submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. PGPD was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.