PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in Temple Hills.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brinkley Rd. at about 2:40 p.m. There, they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital a few hours later.

He was identified as Davier Tucker, 19, of Fort Washington.

Detectives said they do not believe this was a random crime. They are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.