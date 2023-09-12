PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) arrested and charged two 18-year-olds for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Temple Hills on Sept. 5.

PGPD said that officers responded to the 2900 block of Brinkley Rd. around 2:40 p.m. on that day. When they arrived, they found Davier Tucker of Fort Washington outside. He had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later.

During the investigation, police found that Carlos Jordan of Temple Hills shot Tucker. Desmann Aikens of Capitol Heights then helped by driving them away.

Police said that Jordan, Aikens and Tucker all knew each other.

PGPD said that Jordan was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges. Aikens was charged with accessory after the fact.

Police asked that anyone with any information call (301) 516-2512.