TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department said two people were dead inside a home where a fire started Saturday night. Three firefighters had to go to the hospital to be checked out as a result of their efforts in fighting the fire.

The department received the call about the fire in the 5700 block of Center Drive shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information was that people were trapped inside a single-story home.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department

When crews arrived, they saw that the fire was substantial. They found two people dead. Two other people were displaced by the fire, and the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management was helping them.

Fire investigators were at the home to begin their work to determine how the fire started.