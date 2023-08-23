Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it was investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen car that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said that at around 2:30 a.m., they responded to the area of Landover Road and Old Landover Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

Officials said one of the cars was trying to turn left, which led to the crash. Both of the cars then caught on fire.

The driver of the other car, a Kia, ran from the scene. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle died.

Police later found that the Kia had been stolen from a home in Upper Marlboro hours before the crash. PGPD said that 827 Kias have been reported stolen in Prince George’s County this year.