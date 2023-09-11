PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a fatal double shooting in Oxon Hill that happened Sunday evening.

Police said that at around 11:10 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Charles Oxley of Oxon Hill and 30-year-old Lamont Oxley of Washington D.C.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at (301) 516-2512.