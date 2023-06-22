PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY Md. (DC News Now) — Two men were shot in Prince George’s County within an hour of each other on Thursday evening. Both of them died.

Both shootings happened in the 5 p.m. hour.

Prince George’s County Police Department arrived at the first shooting around 5:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Palmer Road. Police saw the man who had been shot in a car.

First responders took him to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

The second shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of Naylor Road. Police found the man who had been shot in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if the two shootings are related to each other.