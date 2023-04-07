TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews from Prince George’s County FIre/EMS were at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire which displaced 10 people, including two children.

Firefighters received the call about the fire in the 3300 block of Huntley Square around 11:10 p.m. Thursday night. After the initial crews got to the three-story building that was on fire, they asked that a second alarm be raised.

(Prince George’s County Fire/EMS)

At 1:17 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire was out and that medics took two firefighters to the hospital for evaluation. Crews were monitoring hot spots, and fire investigators were at the apartments.