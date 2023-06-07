Editor’s Note: Police initially said two people had been shot. They later updated their information to say only one person had been hit by gunfire. Medics took a second person with a medical condition to the hospital.

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Medics took someone to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at an apartment building.

The Bladensburg Police Department said it happened around 12:55 p.m. in the 5800 block of Annapolis Rd. Officers took two people into custody.

Police said the person who was shot was expected to survive. Medics took a second person to the hospital. That second person had a medical condition.

The police department asked people to stay clear of the area while the investigation took place. It asked anyone with information that could help investigators to contact the Bladensburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (301) 864-6080.