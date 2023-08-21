COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said two people were being treated for minor injuries after a three-alarm fire at the Wynfield Park Apartments Monday morning.

First responders are trying to find out what started it.

“Really grateful that, you know, we got out when we did,” said Caesy Rivera who escaped his third-floor apartment with his family.

The day could have ended very differently, he said.

“I couldn’t even see the door,” Rivera said. “I only saw a little bit of light and when I saw the light of the door, then that’s when I was able to just run towards the door and get out.”

Investigators are looking for where the fire started.

“I saw the black smoke and I started yelling, fire, fire,” said Patricia Haynes, a neighbor who was walking her dog at the time.

The damage left her heartbroken.

“It could happen to me in my building. You just have to be careful,” Haynes said. “And as neighbors, we need to look after each other.”

Firefighters from stations around Prince George’s County responded to the scene.

“I am grateful because, you know, we’re alive,” Rivera said.

The flames also damaged a nearby building, but it does not appear the impact was as bad.

The American Red Cross said it’s helping roughly 100 people who were forced out of about 37 units.

In the days and weeks to come, volunteers will work with families to provide additional recovery resources.