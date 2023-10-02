PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said two men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen in June.

Police said they arrested and charged 49-year-old Jeffrey Coachman and 53-year-old Recco Bouknight, both from Washington, D.C. in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tyzaiah Gaither, also from Washington, DC.

PGPD said that on June 22 at about 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road in Temple Hills.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Gaitherwho had been shot. He died at the scene.

Officers said Coachman and Bouknight shot Gaither multiple times. Police said Gaither had attempted to steal money from Coachman before the shooting.

After shooting Gaither in a parking lot, Coachman ran him over with his car as he and Bouknight left the area.

Bouknight and Coachman are charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

Both suspects are in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.