PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that two men were shot in Prince George’s County on Monday afternoon. One of them died.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers were called to the 600 block of Harry S. Truman Dr. around 12:30 p.m.

Police found a man who had been shot. He died there.

PGPD said that there was a second man who was shot. That man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives were still investigating this shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.