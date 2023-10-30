PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George County Police Department (PGPD) said it arrested two people in connection with a murder that happened on Friday in Fort Washington.

On Oct. 27 at about 4:00 p.m., Maryland-National Capital Park Police responded to a park in the 2300 block of Old Fort Rd. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and stabbed. He died at the scene.

Police also located a second man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PGPD said two men fatally assaulted the victim during a dispute. The suspects and victim did not know each other prior to the argument.

The victim was 30-year-old Desmond Thomas of Laurel. The suspects are 54-year-old Kenneth Elwood Smith of Fort Washington and 18-year-old Lamont Scott of Fort Washington.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and related charges. Scott was charged with first-degree murder and related charges.