PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a double deadly shooting that took place at a motel Wednesday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the shooting took place around 7 a.m. in the 5100 block of Allentown Rd. When officers arrived, they found the two people who’d been shot. One died there. The other died at the hospital.

Detectives said they don’t think it was a random shooting. They asked anyone with information about what happened to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit information using the P3 Tips app.