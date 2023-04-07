TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they took someone wanted for a shooting into custody Friday morning, but not before he hit two cars and crashed the one he was driving.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5200 block of St. Barnabas Rd. where things ended. Police said two people who were in the cars that were hit were hurt. Officers expected them to survive.

Officers took the person wanted for the shooting into custody. They said he wasn’t hurt.

Because of the incident, St. Barnabas and Wheeler roads were closed at the time.