WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting near a Metro station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said that around 3 p.m., a shooting was reported near the bus bay at Addison Road Station.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Both were expected to survive.

MTPD said that a suspect was in custody.

There was no impact on rail service. Metro workers were at the station to help anyone whose Metrobus stops were affected by the investigation.