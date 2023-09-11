PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said two schools were briefly on lockdown after a girl was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Police said that the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near Wood Stream Drive and Palamar Drive.

PGPD said medics took the victim — a juvenile girl — to the hospital with critical injuries. In an update just before 5:20 p.m., officials said that the girl died at the hospital.

DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Montessori School, which had after-school activities and are near the location of the shooting, were briefly locked down.

Police tweeted at about 5:05 p.m. that the lockdown for both schools was lifted.

PGPD was still working to determine a suspect and motive.