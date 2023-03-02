Editor’s Note: Changes were made to this article after police issued a correction regarding one of the victims.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that two teens were shot in Upper Marlboro on Thursday evening. One was killed.

Police said that they responded to the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive around 8:40 p.m. They found two teenage boys outside who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was transported to the hospital, where police said he is still being treated.

Police were still searching for a suspect. They asked that anyone with any information call 1-866-411-TIPS.