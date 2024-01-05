PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A teenager died in a car crash Friday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened in the area of Piscataway Road and King Gallahan Ct. at around 12:35 p.m.

Two cars hit each other, killing a teenage boy and leaving another teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash was still being investigated as of 3:15 p.m.