PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said 27 people were injured after a University of Maryland bus crashed into a light pole Wednesday morning.

Crews said that at around 10:20 a.m., they were dispatched to Baltimore Ave and University Blvd in College Park for a rescue call.

According to crews, there were 56 people on board. 30 people were taken to hospitals with life non-life-threatening injuries. The other 26 people were not reported injured.