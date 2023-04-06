PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man face charges related to a carjacking that took place Wednesday in the unincorporated area of Upper Marlboro.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that the carjacking took place at gunpoint around 6:10 p.m. in the 8000 block of James St. About three hours later, police spotted the stolen car in the general area of the carjacking. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop. Police followed the car. The vehicle pursuit ended on Suitland Parkway where the four people in the car bailed out of it. Police canvassed the area and found the 15-year-old boys and Zaquan Graham and took them into custody.

Police said one of the boys is from Washington, D.C. The other two are from Upper Marlboro. Graham is from Landover.

As of March 6, the Prince George’s County Police Department said 35 children and 22 adults had been charged in connection to carjacking cases in 2023.