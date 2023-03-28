Update 7:21 a.m. — A previous version of this article indicated that four people were wounded as a result of the shooting. A later update from the Prince George’s County Police Department determined that one of the injured persons was harmed in an unrelated incident. The article has been updated to reflect this information.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police say three people were shot in and around a nightclub in the unincorporated part of Hyattsville.

At around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 Block of Chillum Road.

On scene they found three adults suffering gunshot wounds. Victims were found both inside and outside the nightclub. One woman was found injured in an unrelated incident. It was discovered after an additional investigation that her injuries were not a result of the shooting.

All four injured persons were transported to hospital for treatment, one victim was later pronounced dead. The other three injured persons were reported in stable condition.