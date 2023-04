TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in Temple Hills on Monday evening.

Police said that the shooting took place in front of the Marlow Heights Apartment Complex on 28th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

All three men were expected to survive.

There were more than seven shell casing markers while police were investigating on Monday.

Police did not confirm how many suspects there were or what the motive was. They said that the investigation was ongoing.