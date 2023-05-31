SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that three men were injured in a shooting in Seat Pleasant on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy. around 8:45 p.m. for the shooting.

They found one man on the scene with a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Two other men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said that their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police were still investigating Wednesday night.