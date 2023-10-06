PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested three people in connection to a string of thefts that targeted businesses.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said the three people, who live together in the 2000 block of District Heights, were Quassan Parker, 19, Tyquan McKenzie, 26 and Donyae Parker, 18.

An officer was on patrol on Oct. 4 when an SUV that was wanted in connection to a number of thefts came into sight. The officer pulled over the SUV, which Quassan Parker was driving. PGPD said it determined he was responsible for multiple thefts. Officers arrested McKenzie and Donyae Parker later that same day.

Investigators searched the three’s home and found thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. They also searched a second home linked to the group where they recovered additional items. That home was located in the 2100 block of Brooks Dr., a block from where the group lives.

Police said it looks like the suspects were stealing items and selling them online or through word of mouth.

The case still was under investigation as of Friday, Oct. 6, and police said more charges could come.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-866-411-8477.