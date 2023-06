PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three firefighters were injured in a Prince George’s County fire on Sunday evening.

Officials said that the fire took place on the 8800 block of Oxon Hill Rd. just before 1:15 p.m.

A two-story home on the road had caught on fire. When firefighters arrived, they could see the flames through the roof.

Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGFD) said that the three firefighters got minor injuries.