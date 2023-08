PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County firefighters worked to put out a fire at a multi-story apartment complex that started burning Monday morning.

At around 8 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10100 block of Baltimore Ave. in College Park for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they saw fire showing through the roof of one of the buildings which houses a number of families.

Early in the morning, there was no word of any injuries.