CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Four people were injured in a deck collapse in Prince George’s County on Thursday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGFD) said that they were called to the 6000 block of Kirby Rd. in Clinton around 1:53 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deck was at a second-story height.

PGFD said that the four people were all adults. They had non-life-threatening injuries.