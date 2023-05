PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Medics took four people to the hospital after a deck collapsed in Clinton Thursday afternoon.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS tweeted that the collapse happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of Kirby Rd. The deck was attached to the second floor of a home there prior to its fall.

(Prince George’s County Fire/EMS)

The four people who were hurt (all adults) had injuries that emergency workers said weren’t life-threatening.