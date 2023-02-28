PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Areas along the Blue Metro line in Prince George’s County are about to see almost $1.2 billion of developments, meaning new apartments, restaurants stores.

These are amenities and developments that community members have been waiting for for what some say over 40 years.

5 projects coming to Prince George’s County along the Blue Metro line are bringing developments the county has been waiting for. All of the projects are being led by Black developers, many of whom call Prince George’s County home.

led by Omar Karim of Banneker Ventures, this mixed-use development will feature 800 residential units and 72,000 square feet of retail. Park Place at Addison: also led by Omar Karim of Banneker Ventures, this mixed-use development will feature 193 residential units, 11,000 square feet of retail, and 10,000 square feet of community space. This project received funding from Amazon.

also led by Omar Karim of Banneker Ventures, this mixed-use development will feature 193 residential units, 11,000 square feet of retail, and 10,000 square feet of community space. This project received funding from Amazon. Hampton Park: led by Brandon Bellamy of The Velocity Companies, this mixed-use development will feature 400 residential units, a hotel, 100,000 square feet of retail, and over 100,000 square feet of office space.

led by Brandon Bellamy of The Velocity Companies, this mixed-use development will feature 400 residential units, a hotel, 100,000 square feet of retail, and over 100,000 square feet of office space. 210 on the Park: led by Anthony Wash of A Wash and Associates, this development will feature 173 total residential units. This project received funding from Amazon.

led by Anthony Wash of A Wash and Associates, this development will feature 173 total residential units. This project received funding from Amazon. The Epiphany at 6500 Central: led by Jacqueline Alexander of The Community Builders and Lloyd Blackwell of Harambee Development Group, this mixed-use development will feature 112 residential units and 4,300 square feet of retail.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks pointed out that multiple other Metro stops in Maryland like Silver Spring, Bethesda, and others in Montgomery county have built out the surrounding areas with amenities like apartment complexes, shopping centers, and entertainment venues. However, the four stops along the Blue line in Prince George’s County have remained largely unchanged for the last few decades. Now, she and other community members are eager to change that.

“People deserve places to shop, places to get their food, good schools, good roads, and bike trails, to travel to good jobs,” Life-long Prince George’s County resident Kyle Reeder explained. “And if you aren’t able to get that where you live at, what quality of life can you really have?”

Prince George’s County native Carl Gray helps small businesses get their feet. He says most of the local entrepreneurs he assists end up sourcing their business from outside of the county or leaving for better business locations. Now, he’s tired of watching them leave.

“It’s horrible to hear. I hate it and the fact that we have so many great people here, you know, it’d be great for us to be able to build here,” Gray said. “It doesn’t have to be brought in by other people outside it got some done by the citizens of our county.”

According to the Office of Economic Development, in 2021 commercial tax revenue contributed 30.5 percent for the entire county. This left residents to pick up the other 69.5 percent of the tax base. County Executive Alsobrooks wants to change that.

“We’re tired of the tax base being based on residential property taxes,” County Executive Alsobrooks explained. “We’re growing the commercial tax base also so that we can pay for roads and education and public safety using commercial tax.”

A report from the Urban Institute showed between 2010 and 2020, the average annual investments around the DMV were not evenly distributed. Almost $30,000 stood between some northern Virginia counties when compared to Prince George’s County.

Loudoun County, Va – $44,257

Falls Church City, Va – $44,943

Fairfax City, Va – $42,351

Washington, D.C. – $34,960

Arlington County, Va – $27, 536

Montgomery County, Md – $23,825

Prince George’s County, Md – $17, 973

Numbers like these can determine whether people can get a mortgage to buy a home or take out loans to start a new business. Community members say they are tired of having to leave Prince George’s County to enjoy nightlife, the outdoors, or other amenities.

“We’re literally minutes from the nation’s capitol and we haven’t been able to attract that type of development over the last couple of decades to really improve the quality of life here,” Reeder said. “Residents who have been making this claim for a long time: this blue line corridor is the crown gem of Prince George’s County.”

These projects should break ground within the next year to 18 months and will create hundreds of construction jobs among other positions before, during, and after those projects.