HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police officers said they rescued a girl from a car after her mother left her locked alone inside it in the heat of the day Friday.

The Hyattsville Police Department (HPD) said someone saw the 5-year-old girl inside the car in the 3800 block of Oliver St. and contacted police. When officers got there, they found a window partially down and were able to reach inside the car to unlock a door and get the girl out.

Police said the girl was in the car for several hours while her mother was at a home that was nearby.

HPD said the 29-year-old mother, who is from Glen Burnie, would be charged with:

Neglect of a Minor

Unattended Child Left Confined in a Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment

Police contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) which will investigate and determine if the family can benefit from other services.

The Hyattsville Police Department pointed out that a young child never should be left unattended, but that it is especially dangerous to leave a child alone in a car when there is a heat advisory. The department noted that even when a car window is left partially down, temperatures rise quickly, making for a potentially deadly outcome.