PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police took a moment Tuesday to remember a sergeant who died trying to protect a neighbor who was in a fight with her estranged husband.

The Prince George’s County Police Department posted about the killing of Sgt. Mujahid Ramzziddin on its Facebook page.

Ramzziddin, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, was off-duty and at his home in Brandywine on Feb. 21, 2018 when a neighbor found herself in a violent confrontation with her estranged husband. The department said Ramzziddin intervened, confronting the husband, and putting himself in harm’s way. Officers said the husband, who had a shotgun, opened fire, hitting Ramzziddin, killing him there.

Because of his intervention, the department said the woman survived.

Ramzziddin was a member of the Prince George’s County Police Department for more than 14 years. During that time, he served in many roles, including as an investigator with the detective bureau. Ramzziddin also worked in the Auto Theft Unit and the Gang Unit before he joined the Special Operations Division as a member of the National Harbor Unit.

Prior to working in Prince George’s County, Ramzziddin was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

Ramzziddin, who was 51 at the time of his death, was survived by a wife and four children.