PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police say a 62-year-old woman from El Salvador was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Tuesday, March 28.

62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 Block of Drum Avenue at around 9:10 p.m.

The Capitol Heights Police Department responded to the aforementioned location in response to reports of a shooting.

Chinchilla De Carrillo was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may reach out to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or use the P3 Tips mobile app on IOS and Android.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.