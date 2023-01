SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Nine people were put out of their home early Sunday morning after a fire tore

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the block of 69th St. in Seat Pleasant around 3 a.m. When they got there, they found flames coming from a shed that were extending to the home there.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS

Firefighters got the fire out, and no one was hurt. The fire displaced seven adults and two children.

Investigators were looking into how the fire started.