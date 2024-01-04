OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A bet is a bet, and it’s left the Prince George’s County council to be out in the cold all because the Washington Commanders lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day last year.

In July of last year, the county council went against the police department in a friendly competition at the National Harbor’s Escapology to benefit the Police Athletic League and Explorers.

The referee ruled the challenge a tie, which led a second challenge a bet on the November game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Commanders won Chief Malik Aziz, a Cowboys fan, would wear the Commander’s Jersey and sing the Commander’s fight song at a full County Council meeting. If the Cowboys won both Vice Chair Sydney Harrison and At-Large Calvin Hawkins would wash the Chief’s car at the National Harbor under the big screen.

But the Commanders took a big loss with the score 45-10 against the Texas team.

On Thursday, Harrison and Hawkins honored the bet and washed Aziz’s cruiser at the National Harbor in the cold. Council Chair Jolene Ivey also showed up to support and watch as her fellow co-workers got to work.

(Ya-Marie Sesay / DC News Now)

“I thought they would let us off the hook but they’re not. We have to wear Cowboys paraphernalia, We have to sing the Commanders song but put the Cowboys, when we say hail to the Commanders we say hail to the Cowboys,” Hawkins said.

Harrison said this speaks to the faith Prince George’s County has for the Commanders which is another reason the stadium should stay in the county. This comes after concern of whether the team would remain at FedEx Field in Landover now that the team is under new management.

“We believe Prince George’s County is prime to house the Commanders right here in Prince George’s County and we look forward to working with the Washington Commanders to ensure they stay,” he said.

Thursday’s event also sheds light on local leaders and law enforcement working together to build a better Prince George’s County.