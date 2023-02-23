UPDATE 2/23 8:40 p.m. — The AMBER Alert has been lifted. Prince George’s County Police said that Blake and the stolen car have been located.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An AMBER Alert was activated on Thursday evening for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Police were searching for Blake Alexander Morgan. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt and a red and blue jacket. He is 3’00” tall and weighs 25 lbs.

(Image via Maryland State Police)

Police said that the suspected abductor is a man wearing a long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes. They said he was driving a brown 2015 Nissan Armada with Maryland tag LEP1350.

Blake was last seen around 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro. He was in the car, which was parked at a Royal Farms gas station, when it was stolen by the stranger.

If anyone sees this car, they are asked to call #77 or 911.