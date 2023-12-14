PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Applications for a pilot program in Prince George’s County that would give a guaranteed income are now open.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday to announce that Thrive Prince George’s was accepting applications.

The program would give eligible residents $800 per month in cash for two years.

Two groups of people are eligible for this program:

Seniors who are 60 years or older and who make less than $50,000 per year

Youth who are between the ages of 18 and 24 and who are emancipated

Seniors who want to apply can apply online here. Emancipated youth can apply online here.