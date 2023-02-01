HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Northwestern High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an armed robbery on the school’s football field, the Hyattsville Police Department said.

Northwestern High School sent a letter to families saying that they got reports of an intruder in the building with a weapon. The school was placed on lockdown from 1:35 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. while police and school security searched it.

It wasn’t clear if the report of the armed intruder was related to the robbery.

“I’m very concerned, it’s getting worst being at Northwestern High School. It’s dangerous, and nobody seems to be doing anything about it,” Michelle Campbell, a parent at the school, said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Police were still investigating as of 3:30 p.m.