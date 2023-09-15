PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Friday that they arrested a boy for shooting and killing a 16-year-old high school student in Lanham.

Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt died Monday, Sept. 11.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said there was a fight involving two groups of people in the 9800 block of Palamar Dr., near DuVal High School. Medrano-Moore, who was a student there, was walking down Palamar Drive when the fight started and the shooting took place.

Jayda Medrano-Moore (Glendon Reid)

Prior to the shooting, DuVal High School was scheduled to be part of the second phase of metal detector installments throughout Prince George’s County Public Schools high schools. Because of the shooting, the school received metal detectors on Wednesday, Sept. 13, two days after Medrano-Moore died.

The Prince George’s County Police Department planned to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the arrest in the case.