LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of raping someone on a train Thursday night.

MTPD said Kory Dwight Jackson, 26, of Upper Marlboro, Md. sexually assaulted the person on a Metro train at a platform at the Downtown Largo station. Medics treated her at the scene of the incident.

MTPD tweeted that the Prince George’s County Police Department helped it with the arrest.

The charges against Jackson are First-degree Rape and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Metro Transit Police Department tweeted that in unrelated incidents, officers made two arrests in the District of Columbia that led to the confiscation of two guns.

MTPD encouraged anyone who has information about a crime or who sees suspicious behavior to call (202) 962-2121 or text information to MyMTPD (696873).