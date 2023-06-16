PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Friday that two people face charges for the murder of an 18-year-old high school student that took place on May 11.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it arrested Lavelle Harris, 18, of Washington, DC, and a 17-year-old boy from District Heights.

Officers found Kendall Batson, 18, of District Heights shot in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Ritchie Rd. in Forestville around 6:35 p.m. Batson died at the hospital.

Investigators said that Batson, who was a senior at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, did not know Harris or the 17-year-old and that the shooting came during a carjacking.

The charges against Harris include first and second degree murder and armed carjacking. Police said the 17-year-old boy is charged with conspiracy to commit first and second degree murder, armed carjacking, and other crimes. As of Friday, June 16, both were in jail, with no bond set.