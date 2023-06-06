PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers went to Washington National Cemetery, located in the 4100 block of Suitland Rd., around 1:20 p.m. after it received the report of the shooting.

Police said a man died and a woman was hurt. They added that officers had someone in custody.

Although the shooting took place at the same time as funeral services for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who died after a stray bullet hit her on Mother’s Day, the police department said the shooting was not related to the funeral.