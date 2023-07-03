PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department (HPD) said that officers were on the scene of an attempted armored car robbery that took place Monday morning.

It came within hours of as similar incident that the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it was investigating.

HPD said the attempted robbery in its city happened in the 6400 block of East West Highway and that because of the incident, the westbound side of East West Highway was closed to traffic.

HPD asked people to avoid the area.

PGPD said the attempted armored car robbery it was handling took place around 9:15 a.m. in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Rd. The department said no one was hurt.

Although the crimes were the same, Prince George’s County Police Department said it did not believe the incident it was investigating was related to the one that happened in Hyattsville.