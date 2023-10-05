COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A University of Maryland College Park student almost got carjacked on campus in broad daylight Thursday.

It happened at second floor of the Regents Drive Parking Garage. Several people that park there daily say it’s concerning and more security is needed.

“Nervous, scared, worried, just praying it doesn’t happen to me,” Zainab Badejo, a first year graduate student at UMD, said.

That’s how she felt when she received an alert from the campus police about an attempted carjacking the garage where she parks often.

University of Maryland Police said three people approached a woman inside the parking garage. They implied they had a weapon and tried to steal her car – when they failed, they fled in a silver SUV. The suspects were last seen on Baltimore Ave. going in the opposite direction of campus.

The incident raised several questions about safety for some students, they are hoping more security could make a difference.

“Is there anything being done to make sure this doesn’t happen again and how often does this happen?” Badejo said. “Increasing more campus police, having an officer in the garage and maybe cameras as well.”

Although campus police alerts keep students informed, Badejo said she’s also concerned about other crimes like robberies happening on and off campus.

“Be safe and I hope UMD does something to address this because this can’t keep happening,” she said.

Campus police were still investigating the incident as of Thursday night.