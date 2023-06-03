PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said three people were injured, including the suspect after two attempted carjackings resulted in three people being shot.

Police said they are investigating the sites of the two shootings, one at Driskell Park, which is being handled by Maryland-National Capital Park Police Prince George’s County Division, and the other one at 36th Ave & Farragut St being handled by the Hyattsville Police Department.

Early investigation revealed the suspect crashed a vehicle, which had been previously stolen in a carjacking in the 3900 block of Hamilton before attempting carjackings in Driskell Park and 36th Ave.

Both the carjacking attempts resulted in the victims being shot. The suspect was also shot during the second attempted carjacking at 36th & Farragut St.

The suspect involved in the two separate shootings in the area around Driskell Park was taken into custody Saturday evening.

The victims and the suspects were transported to the hospital.