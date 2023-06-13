UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teens accused of attempting to kill a student on a Prince George’s County school bus were indicted on Tuesday. Each of them faces 16 charges, including counts of attempted first and second-degree murder. All of them are being charged as adults.

Another suspect, a 14-year-old girl, is also being charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

“I want to send a very strong and firm message to parents. Talk to your children, figure out where they are, who their friends are, what they’re doing with their time. Because if they end up on my desk, I’m going to do my job,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

“I’m putting my foot down. This office is standing firm and strong against crime committed by anyone regardless of age,” she continued.

On May 1, three teens ran on a school bus at a bus stop in an Oxon Hill neighborhood and began attacking a student. One of the suspects — a 15-year-old who goes by the nickname “Baby K” — tried to shoot the victim 3 times. His gun jammed each time.

Two of the suspects — a 14 and a 15-year-old — were arrested two weeks after the incident; but “Baby K,” whose real name is Kaeden Holland, was on the run for nearly a month. He was arrested until he was arrested nearly a month after the incident.

During a press conference, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced each of the three teens will be charged with 16 counts — including first and second-degree attempted murder, assault, gun and gang-related charges and more.

The teens remain behind bars with no bond. They’re scheduled to return to court in the coming weeks.