PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) said it was closed temporarily due to a bacteria outbreak.

According to a news release, the shelter experienced the outbreak of Streptococcus Zooepidemicus, or Strep Zoo, last week. The shelter closed when staff members noticed “severe illness” in the dogs. The staff began isolating, testing and treating the animals that showed signs of the illness. They said Thursday the shelter would be closed while treatment and deep cleaning continues.

The infection is “highly contagious” and fatal among dogs if it is not caught early. It has not been known to impact cats and other animals inside the shelter.

Symptoms of the illness can include:

Sneezing

Nasal discharge

Difficulty breathing

Lethargy (low energy)

Fever

Coughing blood

Vomiting

The facility will reopen to the public 10 days from the last reported new symptomatic animal.