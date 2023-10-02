MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Its been three days since four teens in Prince George’s County died in a car accident on Woodmoore Road in Mitchellville.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said the car was stolen during an armed carjacking Friday, Sept. 29.

DC News Now learned one of the teens killed was released early in a “violent felony offense,” but it’s not clear whether it was the driver. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, said the situation is “heartbreaking.”

“What we are seeing really is a series of bad choices made by people, often young people, that lead to tragic outcomes,” Braveboy said.

On Friday, PGPD said around 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a Kia with expired tags, but they fled from police. After police tried searching for the car, they got a call about a vehicle that tried to go around another car when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The car caught fire killing the four teenagers inside. It was later discovered the car was stolen in an armed carjacking in Greenbelt earlier that day.

“That was the first tragedy that happened, is that someone felt that it was okay to put a gun in someone else’s space and take their vehicle,” Braveboy said.

Police have not identified anyone in the crash yet but family members say two of the teens were 15-year-old Serenity Sellman and 17-year-old Dartrel Byers.

“I will miss his goofiness, Dartrel is a very goofy funny boy,” said Latasha Hamilton, family member of the two victims.

The family said they don’t believe the two were aware the car was stolen.

“Serenity was a very sweet little girl, she did not get in any trouble. She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Sheila Hamilton, Serenity Sellman’s aunt, said.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office tells DC News Now one of the other teens involved in the accident had a prior record. Braveboy said the Department of Juvenile Services needs more resources.

“I also believe that [Department of Juvenile Services] should never release a child who’s been charged with a felony prior to any court or judge hearing or evaluating whether or not the individual should be released,” Braveboy said.

Leaders are calling on everyone including parents to step up to help reduce youth crime.

“Instill in our young people the value of life. Value your own life. Value your neighbors life,” Braveboy said. “Ultimately, we need parents. We need parents to be more involved and engage in the lives of their children.”

Police have not released the names of the teens involved just yet.